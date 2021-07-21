Keith Clark
Funeral services for Keith Clark, 41, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Mt. Zion COGIC in Rolling Fork.
Pastor Holsey Nelson will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 23 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Clark died July 16 at Baptist Hospital in Southaven, Miss.
