On Wednesday, July 21, David Richard Williams, a loving husband, father, brother and “papaw” went to be with Jesus. David was born on July 25, 1945, in Vicksburg to Marie Conrad Williams and Aubrey W. Williams, also from Vicksburg. He was a member of Wayside Baptist Church.

David married the love of his life, Gerda Zita Williams on Dec. 12, 1964, and they were married for 56 years. David and Zita raised three daughters, Carmen “Theresa” Haggard, Davina Rachel Muirhead and Tania Jean Nelson.

David is survived by his loving wife, Gerda Zita Williams; his daughters, Carmen Theresa Haggard (Leland), Davina Rachel Muirhead (Wayne), Tania Jean Nelson (Randy Curtis); his grandchildren, Shelby Muirhead Kirby (Jake), Sierra Nicole Nelson, Emily Cheyenne Muirhead, Andrew Leland Haggard (Hayley), Hannah Ashland Williams (Jeremy), Thomas Chance Curtis (Kenzie); three great-grandchildren, Beau, Bailor and Hadley Williams; brothers, Mickey Williams, Gene Williams and Randy Williams.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Marie Williams, and father, Aubrey Williams; brother, Ronnie Williams; sister, Peggy Williams Shirley; one grandson, Henry Wayne “Buddy” Muirhead, IV.

There will be a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 24 at Wayside Baptist Church, 6151 Jeff Davis Road. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Burial will follow at Wayside Baptist Church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Leland Haggard, Wayne Muirhead, Randy Curtis, Neal Dougherty, Jake Kirby, Chance Curtis, Andrew Haggard and Carter White.

Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Williams, Mickey Williams, Gene Williams, Mack Richardson, Gary Edwards, Oscar Dougherty, Benny Dougherty, Ray Dougherty, Douglas Eichwurtzle, Henry Wayne Muirhead, Jr., Mike Craft and Dr. Patrick Bynum.

Memorials may be made to the Sanctuary Building Fund of Wayside Baptist Church.