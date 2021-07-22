Ezell M. McDonald passed away on July 20 at Merit Health River Region. She was 64.

Funeral Services were held on Thursday, July 29, at the Vicksburg City Auditorium. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 28, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.