Roberta Bernard Sanders
Roberta Bernard Sanders passed away on Monday, July 19, at her home in Vicksburg. She was 95.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at Greater Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Clover Valley M.B. Church Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home, and at the church on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service.
