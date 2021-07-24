July 25, 2021

Vicksburg AT&T store subject to attempted robbery

By Olivia Mars

Published 8:55 pm Saturday, July 24, 2021

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, thieves attempted to rob the local AT&T store shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday.

Two males wearing face coverings forced their way into the store after confronting an employee who was arriving for work. After the men were unable to obtain any merchandise, they fled the building at 3585 Pemberton Square Blvd. in a dark-colored sedan and headed south on Highway 61.

The would-be robbers are still at large.

