Photo Gallery: Summer Slam Basketball Tournament
The Core Mississippi Magic AAU basketball program hosted the Summer Slam Tournament last weekend at the Jackson Street Gym. Approximately a dozen teams competed in three age divisions during the three-day tournament.
In the 14U championship game, Jackson-based One Shot At Greatness beat the Core Mississippi Magic 42-29. Jaden Houseton and Tyler Lyles scored eight points apiece for the winners. Jalen Winters led the Magic with 19 points.
