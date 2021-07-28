Convicted felon from Vicksburg arrested for possession of a stolen firearm

A 39-year-old Vicksburg man was arrested by Vicksburg police in the early hours of Sunday morning for being in possession of a stolen firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Kevin Wilson, a convicted felon, was arrested after a traffic stop on Warrenton Road. During the stop, he was found to be in possession of a Charter Arms .38 Special revolver. The gun was reported stolen to the Vicksburg Police Department in 2013.

On Monday, Wilson appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter and received a $55,000 bond. He has been bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.