Texas, Oklahoma will join the SEC in 2025

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — After the boards of regents for the universities of Texas and Oklahoma voted Friday to accept invitations to the Southeastern Conference, the league announced the Big 12 rivals would start competing in the SEC in the fall of 2025.

“This is a move for stability and preservation and propagation,” OU President Joe Harroz said. “We believe this move is not just best for OU, we believe this move is best for our state.”

The SEC voted unanimously on Thursday to extend invitations to Texas and Oklahoma. The Longhorns and Sooners will join the conference effective July 1, 2025.

Texas and Oklahoma are bound to the Big 12 and its other eight members by a media rights agreement through the 2024-25 school year. Leaving early could cost the schools tens of millions of dollars in buyouts to the Big 12.

“I want to just reiterate that we will be in the Big 12 for the foreseeable future,” Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said.

Del Conte and UT President Jay Hartzell met by teleconference with the board, which quickly signed off.

“Collegiate athletics is changing rapidly, whether any of us wants it to or not,” Hartzell said. “We recognize that we must be willing to make changes with our eyes on the future. In a world of uncertainty and change, it is incumbent upon on us as leaders to protect and enhance our athletic program and university.”

The last time the Big 12 was reconfigured by conference realignment, Texas and Oklahoma stayed put but Nebraska, Texas A&M, Colorado and Missouri moved out and TCU and West Virginia were added in the early 2010s.

With Texas and Oklahoma driving the value, the Big 12 landed television contracts with ESPN and Fox worth billions and settled in as a Power Five conference.

This past year the Big 12 distributed $34.5 million per member, down from recent years because of the pandemic. Pre-pandemic, the Big 12 annual distributions were approaching $40 million per school.

The SEC, however, is projected to start distributing about $67 million per year to its members in 2024, when its latest deal with ESPN kicks in.

ESPN also owns the SEC Network and the Longhorn Network, the cable home of Texas’ athletics.

“What has changed between 2012 and today?” Harroz said. “The answer is everything.”

Harroz said it became apparent that the Big 12 would be “last in line” for television networks among the power conferences when it came to landing a new TV deal.

“After thorough consideration and study,” Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said, “it became obvious that standing pat would be falling behind.”

Adding Texas and Oklahoma to a conference that already includes football powerhouses such as Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Florida gives the SEC eight programs that have won national championships since 1980.

“It’s already the greatest, toughest conference in America. And with those two teams attempting to join this league, it will only get tougher,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer told reporters.

Earlier this week, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby accused ESPN of conspiring to blow up his conference by leading Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. Bowlsby sent a cease-and-desist letter to ESPN executive Burke Magnus, president of programming and content, alleging ESPN was incentivizing at least one other conference to raid the league in an effort to hasten the departure of Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference.

Magnus and ESPN denied the accusations.

“To be clear, ESPN has engaged in no wrongful conduct and, thus, there is nothing to ‘cease and desist,’” Magnus wrote, adding: “We trust this will put this matter to rest.”

Bowlsby told the Associated Press on Wednesday he had “absolute certainty” ESPN was acting inappropriately behind the scenes and that he suspected ESPN was involved in Texas and Oklahoma’s months-long planning to exit the conference. He told AP the schools’ actions were “intentional deception.”

In a statement Friday, however, he added that the league would try to separate its off-field issues from the on-field action in the coming years.

“Despite our concerns for the process and for the overall health of college athletics, we will do everything possible to make sure that the student-athletes at both universities enjoy an excellent experience throughout the remaining four years of their participation and competition in the Big 12 Conference,” Bowlsby said in his statement.