July 30, 2021

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest ‘sexually violent predator’

By John Surratt

Published 1:19 pm Friday, July 30, 2021

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies acting on a tip arrested Salvatore Quaglieri, 56, of Warminster, Penn., a registered sex offender in Pennsylvania, about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Washington Street.

He is accused of failing to register as a sex offender in Mississippi and was being held without bail in the Warren County Jail pending an initial appearance in justice court.

Pace said Quaglieri was initially arrested in 1992 in the state of New York for sex with a child under the age of 11 and arrested in 2006 in Pennsylvania on two counts of rape of a child. He is listed in Pennsylvania as a sexually violent predator.

