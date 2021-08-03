Free COVID-19 vaccine site coming to Waterview Casino Vicksburg

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host a free pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Vicksburg next week.

The event will take place on Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Waterview Casino and Hotel, located at 3990 Washington St.

Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination. The Pfizer two-dose vaccine, and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine (for those 18 and over) will be available. No documentation or identification is required. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.

No appointments are necessary. Those needing a vaccine can drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.