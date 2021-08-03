Walter “Scooter” Smith passed away on Aug. 2 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 65.

Graveside Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Henry Cemetery in Edwards, Miss., under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 6, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m. with family present from 5 until 6 p.m.