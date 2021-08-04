OUR OPINION: Wishing Mayor Flaggs a speedy recovery from COVID-19

In the latest turn of events in this seemingly never-ending pandemic, Vicksburg’s Mayor, George Flaggs, Jr., announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

When asked by The Post, Flaggs admitted: he has not been vaccinated for COVID-19.

While some rushed to criticize the mayor as a person in power who publicly said he was going to get the vaccine and hasn’t, Flaggs should be commended for admitting his fault in not yet receiving the vaccine.

“I’ve always said a leader ought to lead by example,” Flaggs said in December 2020. “If I’m going to ask everybody else to take it I think I should take it.”

While he said this — and other statements to that effect — he didn’t follow through. And, as he said on Monday, he’s now reaping the consequences.

“I have learned my lesson and COVID-19 is no joke,” he said.

Sometimes, leading by example means admitting you were wrong.

There isn’t time for criticism at this point. The leader of our city is sick, and we all need to wish him a speedy recovery. Coronavirus can be a serious illness for a lot of people, and it’s our hope that Mayor Flaggs returns to work in full health.

For those who haven’t gotten their vaccine, let this serve as a cautionary tale. COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate based on race, socioeconomic status, public office or lack thereof. The best defense you have to protect yourself and your vulnerable loved ones from the virus is to get vaccinated.

If you haven’t yet taken advantage of the many opportunities to get vaccinated free of charge, you can do so next Monday at the Waterview Casino in Vicksburg.