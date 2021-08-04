Sheriff’s office investigating vehicle fire at Warren County Courthouse

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle fire that occurred Tuesday evening.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy drove by the Warren County Courthouse and noticed a vehicle was smoking, Sheriff Martin Pace said.

“He summoned the fire department and it quickly became involved,” Pace said.

The vehicle, a 2003 Dodge Durango, was engulfed in flames and was a total loss. Pace declined to confirm where the vehicle was registered, citing an ongoing investigation, but said it was not a county-owned vehicle.

The cause of the fire and circumstances surrounding it remain under investigation by the sheriff’s department and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s office, in conjunction with the Vicksburg Police Department.