Doris C. Lyons passed away on Aug. 3, at Merit Health River Region. She was 50.

Funeral Services will be held at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at

Chapel Hill Church Cemetery in Bolton, Miss. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.