Margaret Hennington Mitchell, 89 of Utica, Miss., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 5, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Miss.

Margaret was born Nov. 28, 1931, in Pattison, Miss., to Walter and Katie Hennington, the oldest of five remaining children (an older sister died at 2). She is preceded in death by all of her siblings, Hazel Hanner of Metairie, La.; Bobbie Dillon of Vicksburg; Walter Hennington of Utica; Shirley Gallier of Bryan, Texas.

Margaret married Gerald Britton Mitchell, Sr., in Vicksburg on Oct. 10, 1952. His work took them to England where they lived for two years, returning to Louisiana and Texas in 1956, settling in the Utica area in 1974. He passed in February 1995. She completed Registered Nursing training at Mercy Hospital, Vicksburg, in October 1952, and continued nursing education courses at the University of Texas, Arlington.

She held several hospital positions, including Vicksburg Hospital, and in 1975, joined the Mississippi State Department of Health as public health manager in Port Gibson, Miss., from which she retired in 1998. She was active in Midway Church of Christ, Utica, for several years.

She is survived by her daughter Gerawyn Marie Mitchell, Carrollton, Texas; sons Gerald Britton Mitchell, Jr., and Mark Alan Mitchell and wife Lori, both of Utica; and Michael Brian Mitchell and wife Jona, of Raymond; grandchildren: Kelly Mitchell (and daughters Elizabeth, Carly, Rylee), Crystal Martin (and husband Allan, son Kade), Rebecca Pickle (and husband Charlie, sons Austin and Connor), Amber Mitchell, Nick Mitchell (and wife Emily, sons Levi, Troy); several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, including Connie Montgomery (Vicksburg), Doris Kester (Asheville, N.C.), Robin Ellender (Houston, Texas) and Suzie Lambert (Folsom, La.).

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg. A graveside service will be held at Wintergreen Cemetery, Port Gibson. Rev. Donnie Cain will officiate the service.

Pallbearers include Lamar Currie, Dave Ellison, Steve Montgomery, Nick Mitchell, Conner Pickle and Austin Adcock.