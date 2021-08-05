Patricia A. Nelson
Funeral services for Patricia A. Nelson, 67, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Vaughan.
Burial will be at Nelson- Dortch Cemetery, Vaughan. Rev. Robert W. Nelson, II will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. She died on Aug. 1 at Merit Health Central, Jackson.
You Might Like
Richard L. Dorsey, Sr.
The family is announcing the passing of Richard L. Dorsey, Sr. on July 29 in Atlanta, Ga. For further details... read more