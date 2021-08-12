Funeral services for Marie Myles, 84, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Mt. Zion MB Church in Cary.

Burial will be at Green Chapel Cemetery in Rolling Fork. Pastor Travis Gully will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.

Myles died on Aug. 7, 2021.