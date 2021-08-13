August 13, 2021

  • 90°

Annie Lee Sylvester

By Staff Reports

Published 2:09 pm Friday, August 13, 2021

Services for Annie Lee Sylvester, 69 of Vicksburg, who died Sunday, Aug. 8, at Shady Lawn Place in Vicksburg, will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. at First Colored Missionary Baptist Church in Tallulah, La. with Reverend Gerald J. Williams officiating.

Burial will follow at the Cader Hill Cemetery in Vicksburg under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

