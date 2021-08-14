15-year-old Warren County boy reported missing
UPDATE 8:55 p.m.: Joshua Barnes has been located and is safe.
The Vicksburg Police Department on Saturday reported Joshua Barnes, 15, is missing.
Barnes is a student at Warren Central High School. According to VPD, he was last seen leaving his home in the 1200 block of Randolph Street in Vicksburg.
He was wearing a black shirt, blue jean shorts and no shoes.
Those who have seen Barnes or know his whereabouts are asked to please call the VPD at 601-636-2511 and reference case #6268.
