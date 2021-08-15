FRAZIER: Are you a Have or a Have-not?

There are definitely haves and have-nots in this world, and I am working diligently to become one of the more fortunate.

Sometimes, I find myself feeling envious of those who are the “haves,” but with a bit of earnestness I know I could be in their camp.

Some of you may be thinking I am referring to material things, but I’m not. I am talking about having an attitude of appreciation and gratefulness.

So often feelings of angst control my thoughts and from there it becomes a freefall. No doubt there is plenty to feel distressed and depressed about, like the pandemic that’s still raging and the fodder around vaccines and masks.

And there is still plenty of political discord that makes me want to pout.

But I’m thinking, I would be better off if I would just decide to become a have and strive for a life free of petulance.

I remember a girl I knew when I was a teen who always seemed to have a sour outlook about everything because her life did not measure up to what she perceived others had. She walked around with her arms crossed, her shoulders slumped and complaining about every little thing.

Sadly, because of her sour outlook on life, no one really wanted to hang out with her, so in essence, she was right about others having something she didn’t have. She just failed to realize she was the cause of not having it.

There are times I have walked in this girl’s shoes — moaning and complaining about my situation, and every time I have, I have been a “have-not.”

The author of the book I’m reading suggests that we should not only be grateful for the good things in life, but also situations and or people that have been ugly or harmed us. I find the latter challenging, but this may be the key to being a “have.”

Gratitude, the author suggests, will eventually free us from resentments we carry, and it will offer opportunities to grow and learn.

This week as I watched news clips of the Taliban ravaging cities in Afghanistan and hearing about the rapes and murders taking place, I couldn’t imagine the thought of living through something of that nature.

And it was easy to be a “have” at this point. Because as I continued to watch the news segment, all I could do was think how grateful I am for my country.

There are times that will present themselves and I will act as a “have-not,” but I want to continue to work towards being a have.

Are you a have or have-not?

