The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com and include a contact person for your event.

Whitetails Unlimited banquet

The Warren County Chapter of Whitetails Unlimited will host its annual banquet on Sept. 7 at 5 p.m., at the Levee Street Warehouse, 1609 Levee St. in Vicksburg. The banquet benefits Whitetails Unlimited, a non-profit organization involved in nature conservation and hunting projects in the Vicksburg area. Among the projects are organized outings for youth and disabled hunters.

Advance tickets to the banquet are $35 for adults, $25 for spouses, and $20 for children 15 and under. Tickets will cost $5 more at the door. Anyone purchasing tickets before Aug. 24 will be automatically entered into a drawing for a gun giveaway.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call Melissa Reeves at 601-415-1081 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com/events/banquets/vicksburg-ms-warren-county-chapter-banquet/

Red Carpet Bowl tickets

Tickets for the 2021 Red Carpet Bowl are now on sale. Tickets for the high school football doubleheader cost $10, and will be sold online only through gofan.co.

The 2021 Red Carpet Bowl is scheduled for Aug. 27 at Vicksburg High School. Warren Central will play Forest Hill in the first game at 5:30 p.m., and Vicksburg will take on Germantown in the second game at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the Warren Central vs. Forest Hill game can be purchased at gofan.co/app/events/327894.

Tickets for the Vicksburg vs. Germantown game can be purchased at gofan.co/app/events/327895.

Ticket links and information on both games can also be found at the Red Carpet Bowl’s Facebook page.

Bowling leagues forming

A number of bowling leagues are forming for the fall season, and will hold organizational meetings in the coming weeks. All leagues play at Fun Lanes in Uptown Vicksburg, formerly the Vicksburg Mall:

• The Monday Night Rollers will hold their organizational meeting on Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. at Fun Lanes. Competition begins Aug. 23, and the league is open to all adult bowlers.

• The Tuesday Night Open League is also for adult bowlers, and will hold its meeting on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. Competition begins Aug. 24.

• The Seniors League is for bowlers ages 50 and older, and will begin play on Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. after a brief organizational meeting.

• The Cannonball League is open to all adult bowlers and will begin play on Aug. 26. Its meeting will be held Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

All bowlers will be required to purchase 2021-22 USBC membership card no later than first day of competition. The card costs $21.

Fun Lanes will award $300 to any league bowler who bowls a 300 game in league play. Any bowler who bowls 800 in a three-game series in league play will receive $500.

For information on any of the leagues, contact Jackie Strange at 601-529-3318 or 601-636-1262, or Fun Lanes at 601-661-9357. Bowlers can also sign up in person at Fun Lanes.

Meet the Vikes

The annual Meet the Vikes athletic pep rally will be held Aug. 19 at 6 p.m. at Warren Central’s Viking Stadium. Fall athletes in all sports will be introduced. There is no charge and no tickets required to attend the event.

Hinds baseball showcase

The Hinds Community College baseball program will host the 2021 Hinds Baseball Fall Showcase on Aug. 29 at Joe G. Moss Field on the Raymond campus.

The showcase is open to players in grades 9-12 who are looking to display their talents in front of the Hinds baseball coaching staff, along with numerous other junior colleges, universities and scouts.

Check-in/registration will begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 29, and the showcase will run from noon until completion.

The cost is $100 per player. All players must have a physical dated Oct. 25, 2019 or later. Payment will not be accepted until the day of the showcase, but players can pre-register online and download a waiver form through sports.hindscc.edu/sports/baseball.

For more information, email Hinds assistant coach Andrew Gunn at Andrew.Gunn@hindscc.edu