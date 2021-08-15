Letter to the Editor: Thank You from Steve McMillin

Dear Editor,

I would like to publicly thank the Warren County Board of Supervisors: Dr. Jeffery Holland, Ms. Shawn Jackson, Ms. Kelle Barfield, Mr. Edward Herring and Mr. William Banks, for appointing me as Warren County Prosecutor from February through July 2021.

I sincerely thank you for your trust and confidence in me. It was a great experience and it was my privilege to serve in this capacity. I hope that I may once again serve the citizens of Warren County, Miss. in the future.

Sincerely,

Stephen L. McMillin

Attorney at Law

Vicksburg, Miss.