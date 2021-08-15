Scruggs-Gore Engagement Announcement

Keith and Tara Scruggs of Oxford announce the engagement of their daughter, Zoe Allene Scruggs to William Tyler Gore, son of Gerry and Leslie Gore of Vicksburg.

Miss Scruggs is the granddaughter of Mrs. Christy Lofton Butler and the late Mr. Harvey Lofton of Ellisville, the late Mr. Barney Scruggs and the late Mrs. Sylvia Scruggs of Como.

Mr. Gore is the grandson of Gene and JoAnn Dukes of Canton and the late Mr. Albert Gore and the late Mrs. Patricia Gore of Bridge City, Texas.

The bride-elect is a 2016 graduate of Oxford High School and a 2020 graduate of Delta State University. Currently, she is a student at the University of Southern Mississippi where she is pursuing a Doctorate of Audiology. Miss Scruggs is employed as a graduate assistant with the school of communication at USM.

The prospective groom is a 2013 graduate of Warren Central High School and is currently a student at USM, where he is in the study of construction management.

The wedding will be held on Jan. 8, 2022, at Castle Hill Resort in Oxford.

