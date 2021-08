Brenda “Sweet Lisa” McBride passed away on Aug. 14 at The Bluffs Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

She was 64.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, from 2 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.