Drive-Thru, Walk-Up Job Fair taking place on Aug. 31

The Vicksburg Area Drive-Thru, Walk-Up Job Fair will take place on Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Outlets of Vicksburg, located at 4000 S. Frontage Road in Vicksburg.

Several employment opportunities will be available, and attendees are encouraged to dress for success. Those who do not have multiple copies of their resumes will be able to make copies on-site.

The event is sponsored by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, WIN Job Center, Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi, Vicksburg Commons Shopping Center, The Radio People and Vicksburg-Warren Partnership.

Organizers are still looking for businesses to sign up as well. For more information, contact Adam Todd at 662-360-1243 or atodd@mdes.ms.gov or Kimberly Hillman at 601-636-1012 or

khillman@vicksburgchamber.org. The deadline to register is Aug. 20.

The registration fee is $125 and includes one table, two chairs, two lunches, and listings of available positions online and in the brochure.

Masks are required for individuals who are not fully vaccinated.