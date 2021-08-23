John Hanes Fowler

Published 4:01 pm Monday, August 23, 2021

By Staff Reports

John Hanes ‘Butch’ ‘Hondo’ Fowler passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22. He was 64.

Survivors include his mother, Ann Fowler; sister, Anna Fowler Blank; brothers, Abe Fowler, William Fowler and Charles Fowler; and numerous nieces,  nephews and half-brothers.

He loved pretty ladies and he never met a stranger. He is now dancing with the angels and singing Elvira.

Services will be held at noon on Friday, Aug. 27, at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

