Rosalie J. Conner

Published 3:27 pm Monday, August 23, 2021

By Staff Reports

Rosalie J. Conner passed away on Aug. 19 at Community Place Nursing Home in Brandon, Miss. She was
86.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, Aug. 27. Interment will
follow the service at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Public visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26 at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 until 6 p.m., with Rosary Service from 6 until 7 p.m.

