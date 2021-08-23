The Vicksburg Post unveils new website design

The Vicksburg Post unveiled its new website design this week as part of the newspaper’s commitment to providing timely coverage to readers in a more responsive format.

The website redesign features a “newest to oldest” format, which will simplify navigation on the home page and ensure the most recent stories appear at the top of the page. Website categories have also been consolidated in a single menu located at the top of the webpage.

“We are pleased to share our new website design with Vicksburg and Warren County,” Publisher Catherine Hadaway said. “We are proud to serve the community as Warren County’s oldest and most trusted new source and look forward to investing in our products and the community for many years to come.”

The Vicksburg Post is proud to reach an average of 150,000 users per month on www.vicksburgpost.com.

Over the last year, vicksburgpost.com has seen a boom in online traffic.

“Access to reliable community news has become a vital part of society as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on,” Managing Editor Anna Guizerix said. “As a matter of public safety, it is our responsibility to provide the most up-to-date coverage possible. We take our role seriously and look forward to the ease of convenience provided by this website redesign.”