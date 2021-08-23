On Saturday, Aug. 21, Thomas “Randy” Curtis a loving husband, father, son and soon-to-be Poppy went to be with Jesus. Randy was born on Sept. 12, 1962, in Vicksburg to Barbara Jean Foster and Thomas Curtis also from Vicksburg.

Randy is survived by his loving wife, Tania Jean Nelson, son Thomas “Chance” Curtis (Kenzie & BJ Curtis), stepdaughter Sierra Nicole Nelson and his precious mama Barbara Jean Foster, father Thomas Curtis.

He is preceded in death by stepfather John P. Foster, grandfather Ernest R. Wright, grandmother Evelyn “Billie” Wright, grandmother Thelma LuJan and grandfather Bernard J. LuJan.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service held at Glenwood on Tuesday, Aug. 24, Visitation from 9 a.m. to noon. Service begins at noon. Burial will follow at Wayside Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ford Emery, John Elfer, Robert Reed, Leland Haggard, JW Clark, Jeremy Williams, Wayne Muirhead and Ray Wright.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Chance Curtis, Greg Bingham, Jeff Collins, Clay Clurry, Chris Bell, Dr. Patrick Bynum, Carter White, Dr. Jim Hall, Ronnie White, Jake Kirby, Bryce Richards, Raymond Abraham and Tony Kolb.

Memorial may be made to the Sanctuary Building Fund of Wayside Baptist Church, 6151 Jeff Davis Road, Vicksburg, MS 39180.