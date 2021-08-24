College football, NFL TV schedule for Aug. 27-29
Published 5:25 pm Tuesday, August 24, 2021
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV
Saturday, Aug. 28
Noon Fox – Nebraska at Illinois
1 p.m. CBSSN – Connecticut at Fresno State
2:30 p.m. ESPN – Hawaii at UCLA
6 p.m. ESPN – Alcorn State vs. North Carolina Central
9 p.m. CBSSN – Southern Utah at San Jose State
NFL PRESEASON ON TV
Friday, Aug. 27
7 p.m. NFL Network – Minnesota at Kansas City
Saturday, Aug. 28
Noon NFL Network – Green Bay at Buffalo
6 p.m. NFL Network – Chicago at Tennessee
7 p.m. WLBT – Arizona at New Orleans
9 p.m. NFL Network- Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle
Sunday, Aug. 29
Noon NFL Network – Jacksonville at Dallas
3 p.m. CBS – Miami at Cincinnati
3 p.m. NFL Network – Las Vegas at San Francisco
5 p.m. NFL Network – New England at New York Giants
7 p.m. NBC – Cleveland at Atlanta