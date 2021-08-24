Madison Parish Sheriff’s Department Deploys AEDs in Patrol Cars

The Madison Parish Sheriff’s Department has begun outfitting its patrol vehicles with ZOLL automated external defibrillators, commonly known as AEDs.

“The ZOLL AEDs are being placed in the patrol cars,” said Sheriff Sammie Byrd. “We hope to continue to add to this deployment until we have AEDS in every patrol car.

“Our deputies are all over the parish and live all over the parish. Often, our deputies are the first on the scene. Once someone collapses from Sudden Cardiac Arrest, AEDs offer the patient the best chance for survival. The ZOLL AEDs will prompt the responders with step-by-step instructions.”

The ZOLL AEDs also provide “Real CPR Help” to assure that quality CPR is administered to the patient.

Sudden cardiac arrest can happen anywhere, anytime to people of all ages in all walks of life, including law enforcement officers. When it comes to SCA, every second counts. Only 10 percent of people who suffer from SCA survive. By deploying AEDs to the scene quickly, the chance of survival significantly increases. Even arriving one or two minutes prior to EMS, can be the difference of life of death.

“I’m happy to be getting the ZOLL AEDs as they will help save the lives of the constituents that live, work and visit Madison Parish,” Byrd said.