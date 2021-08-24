COVID-19 UPDATE: Merit Health River Region to host career fair amid COVID-19 hospitalization spike

Merit Health River Region is hosting a Beat the Heat Career Fair on Friday, Aug. 27, from noon to 3:30 p.m. in Conference Rooms A-D.

The event is specifically targeting RNs, LPNs, patient care techs and respiratory therapists. Attendees will have an opportunity to speak first-hand about job openings with Human Resources, Nursing Services and Respiratory Care leadership. Refreshments and door prizes will be offered and on-the-spot job offers may be made. The hospital is offering a sign-on bonus with commitment for qualified RNs.

Walk-ins and new graduates are welcome. For more information, contact nurse recruiter Mark Beason at 601-573-4254.

Merit Health serves the healthcare needs of residents of Mississippi through its nine affiliated hospitals. The healthcare system offers a wide array of services including orthopedics, cardiology, women’s health, emergency departments and broad diagnostic medical and surgical services. The network has more than 1,800 licensed beds, more than 2,500 physicians on the combined active medical staffs, more than 3,000 employees, and more than 40,000 admissions and more than 250,000 emergency department visits each year.

The need for more health care professionals in Mississippi follows a recent resurgence of COVID-19 that led to many hospitals in the state becoming overwhelmed. As of Aug. 22, 1,563 people with confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized in Mississippi.

During the week of Aug. 8 through 14, 172 cases were reported in Warren County by the Mississippi State Department of Health. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Warren County since March 2020 is 5,731. Based on Warren County’s reported population of 44,722 people, 12.8 percent of Warren County residents have contracted COVID-19. Based on available data, 2 percent of the people who contracted COVID-19 in Warren County died as a result.

MSDH reports 50 percent of Warren County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 42 percent are fully vaccinated. A total of 41,211 doses have been administered to Warren County Residents.

There are currently 34 COVID-positive patients at Merit Health River Region.