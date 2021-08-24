Softball roundup: St. Al, Porter’s Chapel both take district losses

St. Aloysius’ softball team had a case of the Mondays this week.

Tuesday wasn’t very good, either.

Paris Harveston singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and scored on an error, and Adams County Christian School tacked on a couple of insurance runs later on to beat St. Al 6-4 on Tuesday.

It was the second district loss for St. Al (2-4, 0-3 MAIS District 3-5A) in a span of about 24 hours, after it lost 8-1 to Central Hinds on Monday. ACCS (2-10, 1-3) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Kyleigh Cooper went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for St. Al, and also had 13 strikeouts in pitching a complete game. Meagan Theriot had two hits, including an RBI single.

The teams traded two runs apiece in the first inning — Abigail Mikulski had an RBI single for St. Al — and it stayed tied until ACCS put together a three-run rally in the fifth.

Kate Parsons led off with a double and scored on Harveston’s hit to put the Rebels ahead 3-2. Harveston and another runner later scored on a two-out error to push it to 5-2.

St. Al scored in the sixth and seventh innings, but ACCS tacked on a run in the top of the seventh as well. The Lady Flashes had the tying run at the plate with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but two groundouts ended the threat and the game.

Parsons finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and one run scored for ACCS. Pitcher Laiken Davis had eight strikeouts in a complete game effort.

St. Al will try to turn its luck around when it goes on the road Thursday to play Jackson Academy at 5:15 p.m.

Benton Academy 11, Porter’s Chapel 1

Lexi Boather homered, Maci Lowery went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored, and Benton Academy scored in all but the first inning as it beat Porter’s Chapel Academy (2-12, 0-6 MAIS District 3-3A) for the second straight day.

Benton won 19-9 when the teams played Monday in Yazoo City.

PCA’s only run came in the sixth inning, when Marley Bufkin led off with a single and eventually scored on a single and error by Emily Collins. Collins finished with two hits, and was the only PCA player with more than one.

PCA will host Madison-St. Joseph in a varsity doubleheader Saturday, beginning at 3:15 p.m. at Sports Force Parks.