Wilma Raden passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Aug. 21 at her home surrounded by her son, daughter-in-law and daughter.

For the past seven weeks, she has been cared for by her children, her personal sitter, Elizabeth Wicker, and the compassionate staff at

St. Joseph Home Hospice Care.

Survivors include her brother, J.D. Hale (Hazel) and his family; her son, Rick Graham (Joy); daughter, Teresa Mosley (Ken); granddaughters, Allison Spangler (Jeff), Amanda Spaw (Joe Bill), Emily Mosley; and great-grandchildren, Amelia Bakowski, Jacob Spangler, Annelise Spangler, Graham Spaw and John Riley Spaw.

A private graveside service for the family will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that individuals consider a donation to Highland Baptist Church or to “Friends of Mississippi State Hospital” P.O. Box 157-A, Whitfield, MS 39193. Please notate “Shatter the Silence Suicide Prevention Program” in the subject or donate online through PayPal on the MSH website — msh.state.ms.us (the link is below the Friends tab).