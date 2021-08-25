American Queen, city sign docking agreement

American Queen Steamboat Co. has signed a docking agreement with the city of Vicksburg to develop docking facilities at the riverfront.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the agreement Wednesday allowing the company to temporarily use a portion of the riverfront between Clay and China streets for one year until company officials can select a permanent docking site at the riverfront.

Under the agreement, American Queen agrees to pay a docking fee the equivalent of $2 per person embarked on the boat on the day it visits.

American Queen is the third river cruise line to have a docking agreement with the city.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen in November approved a 20-year lease with American Cruise Lines Inc. involving about 500 feet of waterfront along the Yazoo Diversion Canal from the Yazoo & Mississippi Valley Railroad Depot on Levee Street south to the China Street flood gate.

The site is just south of property leased by Viking Cruise Lines.

American Cruise Lines will pay the city $2 per passenger under the lease. It will pay $3 per passenger if the lease is extended an additional five years. In the past, three American Cruise Lines boats have made stops at Vicksburg.

Under the agreement, American Cruise Lines will develop its area to duplicate a “park-like setting” with benches and other amenities. The company will also extend the existing concrete ramp and repair damaged areas on the leased property.

The American Cruise Line lease was approved about nine days after the city approved a lease with Viking Cruise Lines.

The board on Nov. 16 approved a 20-year ground lease with Viking USA LLC at a rate of $1 per passenger to use the site, which is located behind the Yazoo & Mississippi Valley Railroad Depot on Levee Street and goes north. Viking will build the dock.

Viking is leasing a 600-foot section of Vicksburg’s riverfront along the Yazoo Diversion Canal to build a facility for its cruise boats expected to dock at the city in 2022.