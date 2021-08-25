GUIZERIX: Working the visitor’s circuit in Vicksburg

This past weekend left me feeling so loved, and so thankful for our community.

In the middle of the workday on Friday, my husband insisted that I come home for lunch promptly at noon — that he wanted us to go out to eat, just the two of us. As I came upstairs, something seemed off, but I couldn’t put my finger on exactly what was happening.

I rounded the corner at the top of the stairs, and my husband said, “You know how you’ve been missing your friends?”

Of course, moving to a new place with no friends of my own, I had been missing my close friends terribly. We’ve known each other since the fourth grade. They stood by my side on my wedding day — and I’ll be with them on theirs.

Before I could ask another question, my dearest friends, Camille and Shelby, jumped out from their hiding spot and surprised me. I was floored. Between the girls and my husband, the three of them had coordinated a weekend full of fun and exploring the River City.

We enjoyed breakfast at The Corners, where my friends stayed, and shopped and enjoyed several of Vicksburg’s local restaurants.

After more than a year of isolation, I’d forgotten how refreshing it can be to just spend time with friends. I got to introduce them to my daughter and see them love on her as much as I do.

Best of all, I got to show them a few of the reasons I’ve fallen for Vicksburg: the Mississippi River views, the Vicksburg National Military Park, superior service at restaurants including Walnut Hills and Cottonwood Public House, Jonathan’s special cocktails at Cocktails 101 and a variety of shopping options available across town.

I’ve played tourist in Vicksburg for five years now, and like to think I’ve honed my ability to deliver a ‘quick tour’ of our fine city. Being a newly minted local, I’m more proud than ever to show off all the ways Vicksburg is growing and changing.

It’s only getting better: new businesses are popping up across town, more jobs are available than ever before, and there are tangible opportunities to cultivate positive change, no matter where you find yourself in the city.

Vicksburg is a beautiful place, if only you take a moment to see it.