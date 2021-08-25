Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen accepts Levee Street bid

Published 3:21 pm Wednesday, August 25, 2021

By John Surratt

A car heads north on Levee Street toward the Yazoo and Mississippi Valley Railroad Depot. (File Photo)

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen has accepted the bid of Construction Specialists LLC of Jackson to make improvements to Levee Street.

Construction Specialists was the low bidder for the project with $698,632. The company was one of three contractors submitting bids on the project. Fordice Construction of Vicksburg bid $1,039,943, while Central Asphalt, also from Vicksburg, bid $843,616.65. All the bids were more than the project’s $667,500 budget, which consists of $534,000 in Federal Transportation Alternative funds received by the city in December 2018 and a 20-percent match of $133,500 from the city.

Constructions Specialist initially bid $700,232, but according to a letter from project engineer Stantec recommending the bid, company officials included one item in the bid twice.

The company’s revised bid was still more than the project budget but City Attorney Nancy Thomas said the city would seek additional money from the Mississippi Department of Transportation, which administers the grant.

“We’re going forward (with the project),” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said.

The Levee Street project involves improving the street’s sidewalks, installing handrails, developing parking for the depot museum in the Yazoo and Mississippi Valley Railroad Depot, improved street lighting and bus parking areas along the street for tour buses serving the cruise boats.

The work is part of an overall plan for the area to make the city’s riverfront more attractive to tourists.

The board is also considering a plan to extend Levee Street from its intersection with Dorsey Street in an industrial area in the southern part of the city to WaterView Casino.

