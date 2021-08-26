Funeral services for Andre Reginald Young are to be held on Saturday, Aug. 28 graveside in the Cedar Hill Cemetery with W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home in charge. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 27 in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building and social distancing required.

Andre Reginald Young passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the St. Dominic Hospital following a brief illness. He was 53. He had worked at the Diamond Jacks Casino and had attended St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.

He is survived by his mother Alice Smith of Vicksburg, and his brothers Allen Young, Jr and Anthony Young both of Vicksburg and his sister Angela Young of Arlington, Texas, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews cousins and other relatives.