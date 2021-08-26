City of Vicksburg’s mask order extended through Oct. 4

Published 11:49 am Thursday, August 26, 2021

By John Surratt

A mandatory mask order for Vicksburg residents has been extended through Oct. 4.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced he was extending the order Thursday morning. The previous order issued on Aug. 11 required city residents to wear masks inside stores and other businesses if they were unable to practice social distancing. The order, which was similar to an order issued on Aug. 4, imposed a 14-day mask mandate for city employees, was supposed to have expired Thursday.

The order also encouraged funeral homes to hold graveside services only, and said funeral services will only be held in the Vicksburg Auditorium at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., but no repasts can be held or meals can be served on-site. The city will charge one-half the regular auditorium fee for funerals.

According to the order, those found in violation will receive a warning on the first offense and a $100 fine for a second offense. Subsequent violations will draw a $300 fine for each violation.

