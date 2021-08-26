Local attorney David Milton Sessums, a devoted husband, father, law partner and friend who was always seen with a smile on his face, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 68 years of age from complications with COVID-19.

David touched countless people with his generosity, presence and kind heart, and he will be deeply missed and gratefully remembered by all who had the good fortune of knowing and sharing life with him.

David is survived by his beloved wife, Suzanne Massengale Sessums, of almost 10 years; his sons John David Sessums (Kristin) of San Antonio, Texas, Eric Allen Sessums, Brian Tyler Sessums, Laura Montgomery (William) of Vicksburg, and Gayle Goudelock (Robbie) of Cumming, Ga.; his brother, Gary Sessums of Washington, D.C.; and eight grandchildren, Molly Sessums, Emily Sessums, Nate Sessums, Noah Sessums, William Montgomery, Lucy Montgomery, Patch Goudelock and Frances Goudelock, all of whom where the light of his life.

David was born in Port Gibson, Miss., the son of Herman Sessums and Lucille Sessums. He graduated from Warren Central High School and went on to graduate with honors from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1975 where he obtained his B.S. Degree in Business Administration. In 1978, he graduated with Special Distinction, Juris Doctorate from Mississippi College School of Law. David was the Associate Editor for the Mississippi College Law Review from 1977 to 1978 and had the distinct honor to have been a law clerk to Chief Justice Roy Noble Lee, Mississippi Supreme Court from 1978 to 1979. David was a member of the Mississippi State Board of Bar Admission from 1979 to 1985, and a member of the Mississippi Board of Bar Admissions, Committee on Character and Fitness from 1989 to 1995. David practiced as the City Vicksburg Prosecuting Attorney from 1999 to 2003 and was the President of the Warren County Bar Association from 2002 to 2003.

David was a partner at the law firm of Varner, Parker & Sessums from Jan. 1, 1979, until Aug. 25, 2021. He honorably served his law profession in many capacities and was active in numerous community events. David was a member of the Vicksburg Rotary Club, USM Alumni Association, Vicksburg Jaycees, Vicksburg Exchange Club, Ys-Men’s Association, River City Rescue Mission, Board Attorney and long time affiliation of Porters Chapel Academy, and was a member of Crawford Street United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 27, at Glenwood Funeral Home at noon, followed by a Celebration of Life Service to be held at the Glenwood Funeral Home Chapel beginning at 2 p.m., Presiding Minister Kevin Bradley.

Honorary Pallbearers are J. Mack Varner, R.E. Parker, Jr., Clifford C. Whitney, Jeffrey K. Burnett, William Kemp, Wayne Prescott, Brad Matthews, William Montgomery, Robbie Goudelock, Joseph Lane Campbell, William Fugleberg, Buddy Irby and Steve Burris.

Memorial donations may be made to the River City Rescue Mission, 3705 Washington St., Vicksburg, MS 39180 and Crawford Street United Methodist Church, 900 Crawford St., Vicksburg, MS 39180.