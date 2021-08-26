Funeral services for Gabriel Justin Prosser are to be held on Friday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. in the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Rev. Mincer Minor, Sr. officiating.

Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m on Thursday, Aug. 27 in the funeral home with facial coverings worn while inside the building and social distancing required.

Gabriel Prosser passed away on Aug. 21 at Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 37. He was the owner/operator of On Guard Security Service and a member of Mt. Calvary M.B. Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Alfred Prosser, Jr.; his maternal grandparents. N.V. and Murlene Lee and paternal grandparents James and Mabel Prosser.

He is survived by his mother, Karen Prosser of Vicksburg; and his daughter, Abriel Marie Prosser of Vicksburg, and a host of uncles, cousins and other relatives.