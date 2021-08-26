M-Braves postpone series because of COVID

PEARL — The Mississippi Braves announced Thursday that they have postponed the remainder of their series against Pensacola because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

The teams played their series opener Tuesday at Trustmark Park, but postponed Wednesday’s game. It was then announced that all games through Sunday would be postponed as well.

“As we continue testing and contact tracing for members of our organization, we have postponed our games against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos through Sunday. We will continue to use caution, follow health and safety protocols, and listen to medical experts,” the M-Braves said in a statement.

It was not announced if the games will be made up. The regular season is scheduled to end Sept. 19, and the M-Braves and Blue Wahoos do not play each other again. Fans with tickets for the postponed games can exchange them for any of the remaining M-Braves home games in 2021. Mississippi’s only remaining home series in the regular season is scheduled for Sept. 7-13 against the Montgomery Biscuits.

The M-Braves have a six-game lead over Montgomery in the Double-A South South Division.