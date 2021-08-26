Softball roundup: St. Al, Tallulah Academy score big wins

Kyleigh Cooper had another strong performance in the pitcher’s circle, and St. Aloysius picked up another softball win on Thursday.

Cooper allowed one earned run and struck out eight, and then helped her own cause by hitting a triple and scoring a run as St. Al defeated Jackson Academy 6-2 on Thursday.

Cooper struck out at least eight batters for the fourth time in five starts. She had 13 strikeouts against Adams County Christian School on Tuesday, and has 42 in seven games total. She’s also walked just six batters in 30 innings.

She walked two and allowed five hits in five innings in this one, but worked around any trouble to earn the win. She also got plenty of run support from her teammates.

Cooper tripled and eventuall scored on a bases-loaded walk in the first inning for the game’s first run. Another bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch plated two more, and in the third inning Meagan Theriot hit a two-run double to give the Lady Flashes a 5-0 lead.

Theriot also hit an RBI single in the fifth inning and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. She was the only St. Al player with multiple hits, although Cooper and Maddy McSherry each had one hit, walked twice and scored a run. Presley Brister also drew two walks and scored a run.

St. Al will take the weekend off before returning to action Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Copiah Academy.

Tallulah Academy 18, Providence Classical 1

Emma Collins went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs, and Emily Fortenberry and Jessica Bullock drove in three runs apiece to lead Tallulah Academy (4-4-1) to a three-inning run-rule victory over Providence Classical Academy.

Tallulah had 14 hits in the abbreviated game, including six doubles and two triples.

Abigail Kennedy had a double and a triple, and scored three runs. She also pitched a complete game and struck out three batters.

Carrie Beth Miller also doubled and went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. All nine of Tallulah’s starters scored at least one run, and seven of them scored two or more.