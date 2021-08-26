Willie Ruth Moore

Published 11:21 am Thursday, August 26, 2021

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Willie Ruth Moore, 74, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Mt. Zion M.B. Church, Cary.

Burial will be at Green Chapel Cemetery, Rolling Fork. Evangelist Betty Ross will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. A visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Moore died Aug. 20, at her home in Rolling Fork.

