1,000-plus affected by power outage in Warren County

Published 5:15 pm Friday, August 27, 2021

By John Surratt

Entergy crews are investigating the cause of an afternoon power outage affecting 1,174 customers in southeast Warren County.

Entergy customer service representative Shelia McKinnis said the outage occurred about 4:35 p.m. and affects customers in the areas around Jeff Davis Road, Fisher Ferry Rodd, and along sections of Halls Ferry Road, Nailor Road and adjoining streets.

She said power is expected to be restored by 7 p.m.

