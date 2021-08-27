Letter to the Editor: In memory of Dr. Paul Pierce III

Dear Editor,

I just learned of the death of Dr. Paul Pierce of Vicksburg, who passed (Wednesday). Dr. Pierce was a doctor who genuinely cared for his patients. My mother and father were both patients of Dr. Pierce until they went on to glory.

When I realized what not only a great doctor but also a good man he was, was well after my father’s death. My dad lost both of his legs to diabetes and other complications. Dad went on to live 17 more years after losing his legs. Dr. Pierce was his doctor for all those years.

My sister was a new patient of Dr. Pierce after dad died. When my sister went into his office for a consultation, she was surprised to see a framed photo of my dad on his desk.

Of course, she said, “Dr. Pierce that is my dad.”

Dr. Pierce then told my sister, Nancy, that Joe Ogle was his patient and his friend. He said that my dad inspired him with his determination to live life to the fullest even after the loss of his legs. After hearing of this, I called Dr. Pierce. This was after I moved to Atlanta.

I told him of the conversation with my sister. He was warm and friendly and so comforting. He told me my dad was what he considered a real man. I have a hard time not tearing up as I recall our conversation. Many kind words were exchanged between Dr. Pierce and myself.

What impressed me so much about this wonderful man was his complete disregard for one’s social status or finances, as he knew my father was just a common working man. He cared more about the quality of one’s heart. He had a big heart and was a fine physician.

While I have not seen him in many years, I am saddened by his passing. I take comfort knowing he is with our Lord Jesus. My father loved this man and so do I.

Rest in eternal peace,

Rodney Ogle

Sharpsburg, Ga.