Flaggs: Vicksburg ‘prepared as possible’ for Hurricane Ida

Published 7:04 pm Saturday, August 28, 2021

By Anna Guizerix

Projections from the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Fla., indicate Ida will make landfall along the Louisiana coast south of New Orleans, La., and then move northeast, passing east of Vicksburg. A hurricane watch has been issued for an area from Cameron, La. to the Mississippi/Alabama border and includes New Orleans. (Graphic courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Saturday that Vicksburg is ready to face Hurricane Ida as it prepares to make landfall.

“I’ve talked with our City of Vicksburg first responders and public safety officials and am confident that we’re as prepared as possible for Hurricane Ida, but we need the public’s help,” Flaggs said. “Please take every possible precaution for this severe weather including having emergency supplies, food and flashlights on hand.”
As of Saturday evening, Ida had strengthened to a Category 2 storm.

Ida is moving northwest at 16 mph and has winds at 105 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Ida is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 before making landfall between late Sunday and early Monday. Locally, strong winds, heavy rain and flash flooding can be expected.
“Please exercise extreme caution when traveling — do not move traffic cones or barricades and be aware of downed power lines and other debris on streets,” Flaggs said. “In the event of an emergency, please utilize our 911 system.”
Flaggs will provide another update in 24 hours.

More News

Flaggs: Vicksburg ‘prepared as possible’ for Hurricane Ida

One wounded in Washington Street shooting

Vicksburg’s Old Depot Museum expanding and rearranging exhibits

Rodeo Queen and former Vicksburg resident contending for a new title in September

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you believe those who don’t isolate for 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19 should be criminally punished?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...