Flaggs: Vicksburg ‘prepared as possible’ for Hurricane Ida

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said Saturday that Vicksburg is ready to face Hurricane Ida as it prepares to make landfall.

“I’ve talked with our City of Vicksburg first responders and public safety officials and am confident that we’re as prepared as possible for Hurricane Ida, but we need the public’s help,” Flaggs said. “Please take every possible precaution for this severe weather including having emergency supplies, food and flashlights on hand.”

As of Saturday evening, Ida had strengthened to a Category 2 storm.

Ida is moving northwest at 16 mph and has winds at 105 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ida is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 before making landfall between late Sunday and early Monday. Locally, strong winds, heavy rain and flash flooding can be expected.

“Please exercise extreme caution when traveling — do not move traffic cones or barricades and be aware of downed power lines and other debris on streets,” Flaggs said. “In the event of an emergency, please utilize our 911 system.”

Flaggs will provide another update in 24 hours.