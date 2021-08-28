Friday’s Mississippi high school football scores
Published 12:54 am Saturday, August 28, 2021
Friday’s Mississippi scores
Alcorn Central 24, Walnut 19
Baldwyn 12, Kossuth 11
Bay 26, West Harrison 7
Bayou Aca. def. Marshall Aca., forfeit
Biggersville 21, West Lowndes 7
Biloxi 28, East Central 14
Bogue Chitto 42, Pisgah 20
Booneville 44, Mooreville 34
Brighton, Tenn. 74, Northpoint Christian 69
Brookhaven Academy 40, Central Holmes 14
Calhoun Aca. 60, DeSoto, Ark. 52
Central Hinds Aca. 35, Park Place Christian Academy 34
Centreville Aca. 42, St. Aloysius 27
Clarkdale 42, TCPS 28
Cleveland Central 42, Murrah 8
Clinton Christian Aca. 45, Amite School 26
Columbia 34, Mendenhall 12
Copiah Aca. 34, Riverfield, La. 13
Corinth 56, Saltillo 28
D’Iberville 12, Moss Point 0
DeSoto Central 20, Senatobia 6
Deer Creek School 18, Rebul Aca. 0
Delta Aca. 54, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 38
East Rankin Aca. 10, Columbia Academy 8
East Webster 21, Okolona 6
Enterprise Clarke 32, Lake 13
Eupora def. Nettleton, forfeit
Forest 42, Leake County 0
Gautier 33, Provine 7
Germantown 34, Vicksburg 14
Grenada 14, Horn Lake 8
H.W. Byers 52, Bluff City, Tenn. 18
Hartfield Academy 35, Magnolia Heights 7
Heritage Academy 39, Jackson Prep 21
Indianola Aca. 44, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 20
Itawamba AHS 35, Amory 14
Jackson Aca. 27, Leake Aca. 13
Jefferson County 34, Amite County 8
Kemper Aca. 52, Discovery Christian 12
Kemper County 47, Leake Central 20
Kirk Aca. 20, Carroll Aca. 8
Lake Cormorant 40, Lewisburg 10
Madison Central 27, West Jones 21
Mantachie 33, Tishomingo County 13
Marvell Aca. Ark. 18, Columbus Christian 0
McEvans 46, Leland 0
Mount Olive 32, North Forrest 0
Natchez def. Wilkinson County, forfeit
Neshoba Central 38, South Panola 6
New Albany 41, East Union 0
Newton Co. Aca. 42, Christian Collegiate 30
North Panola 44, Palmer 0
North Pike 24, Parklane Aca. 12
North Side 42, Holly Springs 8
Northeast Jones 27, Northeast Lauderdale 0
Olive Branch 2, Trezevant, Tenn. 0
Oxford 24, Brandon 17
Pelahatchie 45, Florence 40
Perry Central 22, Richton 6
Petal 16, Hattiesburg 10, OT
Picayune 21, Poplarville 13
Pillow Aca. 37, North Delta 8
Pontotoc 33, Shannon 32
Port Gibson 18, Ruleville 14
Potts Camp 38, Falkner 0
Prentiss Christian 42, Ben’s Ford, La. 6
Puckett 21, McLaurin 6
Richland 49, Wingfield 14
Ridgeland 42, Northwest Rankin 26
Ripley 28, Byhalia 6
Sacred Heart 41, St. Patrick 13
Scott Central 40, Morton 10
Sebastopol 37, McAdams 8
Silliman, La. 40, Presbyterian Christian 2
Simpson Aca. 32, Wayne Aca. 3
South Delta def. Humphreys, forfeit
Southaven 30, Valley View, Ark. 0
Southeast Lauderdale 25, Hamilton 7
St. Joseph-Greenville 41, Riverside 0
St. Joseph-Madison 40, Cathedral 0
Starkville 28, Columbus 0
Starkville Aca. 28, Lamar Christian 14
Strayhorn 14, Coldwater 12
Tri-County Aca. 44, Bowling Green, La. 0
Tunica Aca. 52, W. Memphis Christian, Ark. 6
Tupelo 5, Lafayette 3
Union 39, Choctaw Central 13
Vancleave 44, St. Martin 28
Velma Jackson 7, Canton 0
Warren Central 27, Forest Hill 0
Washington School 28, Delta Streets 15
Water Valley 34, Independence 0
West Lauderdale 32, Newton County 16
West Plains, Mo. 38, Center Hill 12
Wilkinson County Christian Academy 46, Tensas Academy, La. 6
Winona 35, Choctaw County 19
Winston Aca. 36, Canton Academy 24
Yazoo County 22, Stringer 0