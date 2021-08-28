One wounded in Washington Street shooting

Published 10:34 am Saturday, August 28, 2021

By John Surratt

Vicksburg police are holding a 20-year-old man in connection with the shooting of another man on Washington Street early Saturday morning.

Vicksburg Deputy Police Chief Mike Bryant said officers responded about 12:30 a.m. to a call of shots fired in the 1500 block of Washington Street arrived to find a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left thigh.

No charges have been filed and the shooting remains under investigation.

