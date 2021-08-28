OUR OPINION: Plenty to look forward to in Vicksburg

With the announcement of several new projects in the city of Vicksburg, the usual allotment of complaints has also surfaced.

“There’s nothing to do in Vicksburg.”

“What do people come here to see anyway? The river?”

While there are always reasons to complain — and room for improvement — there is also reason to indulge in a little optimism about our city.

For example, the riverfront is set for a much-needed revitalization, beginning with improvements along Levee Street and a possible extension. Think of the tourists who flock to see the murals as they arrive in town via cruise boat — imagine how much warmer their reception to the River City will be, with a little polishing.

We eagerly anticipate the opening of the Mississippi Center for Information and Technology — and if the workers outside the building all week are any indication, we could hear more news soon. The potential for job creation and the buzz surrounding MCITy holds the possibility for a brand-new direction for Vicksburg.

New businesses are popping up around every corner. From the upcoming Brick Street Deli, to the new business and event center on Washington Street and more, our economy is primed for revitalization.

City and county leaders plan to use a portion of their American Rescue Plan funds to invest in Vicksburg’s future through a coding academy, mentorship programs, internships and more. The idea that our leaders are proactively helping to mold young minds is exciting.

We have the space, the history and the means to help Vicksburg reach its full potential and live up to its nickname of “Red Carpet City of the South.”

In order to achieve this, however, we all need to be on board. Whether it’s through volunteering services or voicing opinions and providing solutions, there’s something everyone can do to be part of the progress.

Vicksburg is growing and creating positive change in many facets. Take some time to learn how you can be part of the solution and not the problem.